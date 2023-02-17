Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.