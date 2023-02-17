Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.61.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Akari Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.