Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.00-33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.33 billion.

Shares of ALB traded down $28.96 on Friday, hitting $256.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,902. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.98.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 40.20% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.74.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

