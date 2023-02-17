Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,003,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,455,837 shares.The stock last traded at $257.67 and had previously closed at $285.62.

The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 40.20%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

