Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $127.02 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00080397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00058300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00027803 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,323,644,443 coins and its circulating supply is 7,101,446,285 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

