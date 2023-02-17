Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.87. 8,272,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,881,658. The stock has a market cap of $264.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

