Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 673,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

