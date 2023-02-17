Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

About Almaden Minerals

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,542. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

