Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
