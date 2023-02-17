Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $136.50 million and $3.15 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

