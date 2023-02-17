Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Purchased by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Alphatec comprises about 0.9% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. 184,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,032. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,601,633 shares in the company, valued at $73,101,310.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,601,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,101,310.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,841,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

