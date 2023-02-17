Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Update

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.16, a PEG ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,440. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the software’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,976 shares of the software’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

