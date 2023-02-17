Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Update

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Altair Engineering Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ ALTR opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.16, a PEG ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $68.85.
Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering
In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,440. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
