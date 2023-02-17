Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 246.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $61.63.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 144.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,123,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $165,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 19.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,115,000 after acquiring an additional 415,606 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $119,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Further Reading

