Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
