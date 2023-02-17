Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,198 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

