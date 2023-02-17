Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys 3,910 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in United States Steel by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United States Steel by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 179,425 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,976 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

