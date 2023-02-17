Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 42.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

OneMain stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $53.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.98%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

