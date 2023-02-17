Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $210,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,449,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.6 %

LLY stock opened at $320.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $234.00 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $304.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.