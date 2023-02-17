Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $125,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rollins Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.18 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

