Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $58,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.36. 26,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $134.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

