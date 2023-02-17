Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 225 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 156.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
