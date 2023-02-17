Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 225 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 156.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

