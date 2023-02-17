Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.26. 193,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,158. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

