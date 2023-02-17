Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $163.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

