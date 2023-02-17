AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 17,557,400 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APE opened at $2.42 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.