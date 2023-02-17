American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Up 0.2%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $44.07. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17.

Institutional Trading of American Century Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 539.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 154.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter.

