American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,003 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $52,432,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 77.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after buying an additional 466,033 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.2 %

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.76. 598,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,725. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.