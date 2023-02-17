American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

