American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,788. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

