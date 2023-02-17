American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.72-4.82 EPS.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 432,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.01. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,329,000 after purchasing an additional 296,998 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

