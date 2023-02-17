American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

American Water Works (NYSE:AWKGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.72-4.82 EPS.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $149.33. The stock had a trading volume of 432,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.01. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,329,000 after purchasing an additional 296,998 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.