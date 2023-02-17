Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.08. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 31,609 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.45%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

