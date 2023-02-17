AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Ronald J. Oscher Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $144.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

