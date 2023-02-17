Amgen Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $19.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $19.81 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.82 per share.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.13. The company had a trading volume of 607,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,077. The company has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

