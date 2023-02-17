AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 730,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,511. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

