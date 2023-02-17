Amp Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $172.49 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $172.49 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amp has traded up 3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00426966 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.01 or 0.28283031 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Amp
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
