Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,367 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 45.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

NYSE:APH opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.