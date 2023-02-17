Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.