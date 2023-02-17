Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.47 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Amplitude stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.35. 332,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,684. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amplitude by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

