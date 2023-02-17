Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $64-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.46 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. 207,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. Amplitude has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

