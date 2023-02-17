AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as high as $12.72. AMREP shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 2,688 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMREP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

