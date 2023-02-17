Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices updated its Q2 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.85 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $193.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.90. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.57.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

