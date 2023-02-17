Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q2 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.85 EPS.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

ADI stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.57. 274,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,440,000 after acquiring an additional 703,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.57.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.