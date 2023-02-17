Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q2 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.85 EPS.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

ADI traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $193.06. 1,265,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.57.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.