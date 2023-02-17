Analysts Issue Forecasts for Targa Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.76. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Targa Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 20.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 98.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

