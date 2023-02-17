Analysts Offer Predictions for Danaos Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Danaos in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $26.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q2 2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. Danaos has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Danaos by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Danaos during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 23.2% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

