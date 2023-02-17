Analysts Offer Predictions for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE IAG opened at C$89.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.47. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$58.70 and a twelve month high of C$90.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000. In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

