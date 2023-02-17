Analysts Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Target Price at $13.31

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAVMY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($13.17) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.40 ($11.18) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €13.00 ($13.98) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.73) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $17.59 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.