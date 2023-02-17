Analysts Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price at $52.44

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

