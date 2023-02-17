Analyzing VMware (NYSE:VMW) & Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 10.68% -1,930.43% 5.87% Tyler Technologies 10.26% 9.93% 5.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VMware and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $12.85 billion 3.85 $1.82 billion $3.32 35.02 Tyler Technologies $1.59 billion 8.87 $161.46 million $4.43 76.54

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Tyler Technologies. VMware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

45.9% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

VMware has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VMware and Tyler Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 9 6 0 2.40 Tyler Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

VMware currently has a consensus price target of $138.44, suggesting a potential upside of 19.08%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus price target of $437.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.90%. Given Tyler Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than VMware.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats VMware on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

