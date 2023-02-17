Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Hits $309.10 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $309.10 million and $70.56 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00043405 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028653 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00218547 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,127.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03052798 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $67,795,294.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

