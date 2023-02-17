Anomaly Capital Management LP Invests $20.18 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 537,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,000. Las Vegas Sands makes up 1.1% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

