Anomaly Capital Management LP Invests $55.04 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 679,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,044,000. Crown makes up approximately 3.0% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

CCK traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,397. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Crown’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

