Anqa Management LLC Takes $7.90 Million Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 395,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,000. Resolute Forest Products comprises 8.5% of Anqa Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $1,230,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $1,602,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $5,133,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $845,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,377 shares of company stock worth $1,334,443 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 53,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

